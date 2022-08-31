2 lanes on I-285 westbound near Ashford Dunwoody Road to be closed for bridge inspection

GDOT announced the lane closures from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Wednesday night.

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Two lanes on I-285 westbound near Ashford Dunwoody Road will close again on Wednesday night for maintenance crews to finish secondary steel beam inspections, Georgia Department of Transportation announced.

The lane closures will occur from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. while crews need additional time to complete necessary structural evaluations underneath the Ashford Dunwoody Road bridge that crosses over the busy interstate, GDOT stated in a Twitter post. Officials said the evaluations are part of "engineering due diligence."

A fiery crash involving a semi-truck had a stretch of Interstate 285 blocked Monday afternoon near Sandy Springs. The incident happened in the westbound lanes, just past Ashford Dunwoody Road.

The crash shut down all lanes in the area for hours, but just after 6 p.m. Monday, eastbound lanes started moving again.