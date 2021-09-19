Dallas Police mourn loss of captain

The Dallas Police Department announced on Facebook Friday night that Capt. Larry Sumner had died. The department did not disclose his cause of death.

"It is with deep sadness that we are announcing the passing of Captain Larry Sumner. Larry was a true professional in his duties as a police officer and served our City with honor. More than that, he was a great friend who will be missed. Rest easy brother we have it from here," the Dallas Police Department wrote on Facebook.