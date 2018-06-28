LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. -- The man accused of killing a woman and then dumping her body inside an abandoned Gwinnett sandwich shop is due in court Thursday.

Emmett Davis Jr. is accused in the asphyxiation-related death of Silling Man, who was a Georgia State University psychology sophomore. Her body was found Dec. 21, 2017, inside a vacant Subway at Gwinnett Place Mall.

Police said Davis was her boyfriend at the time of the murder. They believe the couple had been living together in hotels near the mall during the period she was reported missing by her family.

Davis is set to appear before the Gwinnett magistrate court at 1:30 pm.

Man had been reported as missing on Oct. 8 by a family member. But she returned shortly afterward.

She was reported missing again soon after. No other missing person case was filed, police said, but the family had no contact with her after Oct. 10. She did pick up a check from the clothing store where she worked at Perimeter Mall on Nov. 20, according to police.

Man's body was found in a back room by a maintenance worker. There were no obvious signs of trauma to her body, but police said they considered it a suspicious death and that she'd been dead for about two weeks.

Man’s death was officially ruled a homicide in March.

Police said Davis left the state following Man's murder, but recently returned and was living in Lawrenceville. He was arrested earlier this month.

