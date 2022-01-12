Little Five Points hosts new COVID testing site

West Park Wellness will run operations at Little Five Points Center for Arts & Community.

ATLANTA — Atlanta's Little Five Points community now has a new place to get tested for coronavirus.

West Park Wellness has set up operations at Little Five Points Center for Arts & Community. People can head to 1083 Austin Ave NE to get tested Monday through Saturday, according to the organization.

The tests are free and results can be expected within 48 hours, a news release reads.

People can opt for a rapid test for same-day results or take a saliva PCR test. West Park Wellness notes that PCR test results can take longer, according to demand. Its website said PCR tests are being delayed 7 to 12 days due to the holidays.

Those wishing to get tested can go to the site between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays. Testing operations will run 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.