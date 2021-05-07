Tree falls on iconic Atlanta restaurant in Little 5 Points

Zesto shared a photo on Facebook, adding that despite the last year, it took a tree to knock them out of business - at least at that location.

ATLANTA — Restaurants across metro Atlanta have dealt with the impacts of COVID-19. Now a popular restaurant is dealing with an impact of another kind.

Photos and video from outside the Zesto restaurant at 377 Moreland Ave. show a large tree that appears to have collapsed on the restaurant.

The mainstay of Little 5 Points shared a bit more about the ordeal on Facebook and Instagram.

"As hard as the past year ahs bee, it took a giant tree to fall in L5P and knock us out of business," the restaurant wrote.

11Alive has reached out to the restaurant regarding how extensive the damage is and when - or if - owners believe they will be able to reopen. Fortunately, according to Atlanta Police, there were no reports of injuries.