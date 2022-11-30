'They were going to burn the truck with me in it' | Man recounts surprise attack at Atlanta's embattled 'Cop City' site

Paulding man says squatters in woods torched his truck, forced him to flee

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — A Paulding County man says he was attacked by people who are living at the proposed Atlanta police academy training site derisively known as "Cop City."

Richard Porter, an auto mechanic in Dallas, Georgia, said he was on Key Road SE looking for a Craigslist purchase. When that failed, he said he spotted what appeared to be some discarded junk that he thought he could refurbish.

The item he spotted was in the training academy site. Porter said he was unaware it had become a political flashpoint.

The city has taken baby steps to transform the property into a police and fire training center in part because protestors have pushed back, sometimes aggressively. Police said some of them appear to live in the woods due to be redeveloped.

Porter said he stopped his truck, "and then these people started coming out of the woods in camouflage stuff and blocked me in."

A police report said the people in the woods attacked him, immobilizing his truck and setting it on fire as he ran from the area. "It seemed to me like they were going to burn the truck with me in it," Porter told 11Alive News.

The area has been the subject of heated protests. They came after the city of Atlanta revealed a plan to build a new state-of-the-art police training center on Key Road, just outside the city limits in DeKalb County. It would clear cut a portion of the forest that has grown since the city abandoned an old prison farm on the site in the 1980s.

Protesters say the woods should be preserved and funding for police services should be cut or eliminated.

Now, Porter is looking to replace a truck that he thinks was unwittingly entangled in the “Cop City” controversy.

"Had no idea what was going on out there," Porter said. Additionally, he said the attack shook him and he's now under a doctor's care for anxiety disorder.

Earlier this year, city officials said they had hoped to start construction by the end of 2022. That appears to be on hold, at least temporarily.