Man facing murder charges in interstate shooting to appear in court Saturday

Alphonso McCoy was identified as the suspect in the case, according to Atlanta police.

ATLANTA — A 19-year-old man who has been arrested and charged with murder late last month is scheduled to appear in court on Saturday.

Alphonso McCoy was identified as the suspect in the case, according to Atlanta police.

Police said on Feb. 25, officers were dispatched just before 5:30 a.m. to the eastbound lanes of I-20 near the I-75/85 ramp for reports of an accident. But when they got to the car, they found the body of 34-year-old Solomon Howard inside.

Further investigation, according to police, revealed that an initial incident actually happened at 911 Joseph E. Boone Blvd. NW. It's unclear from the police what took place there and how Solomon's body ended up near the interstate.