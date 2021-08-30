Man 'seriously injured' after carjacking, shooting in downtown Atlanta

The shooting happened around 5:30 a.m.

ATLANTA — One man is in serious condition after he was shot during a carjacking early Monday morning in downtown Atlanta.

Atlanta Police said their officers were dispatched to a reported shooting around 5:30 a.m. Monday at 584 Marietta Street NW. That location is nearby the Coca-Cola Corporate Office.

Officers arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound. Police said the man was taken to the hospital in "serious condition."

According to police, preliminary investigation revealed the victim was in a car with a woman when they stopped at the location on Marietta Street. That's when two people approached the vehicle and carjacked the couple.

Police say one suspect got inside the car and drove off after the man was shot during the carjacking. The second suspect allegedly ran away, police said.