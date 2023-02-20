Violent arrest in Paulding County goes viral | Attorneys for detainee address injuries

During a press conference Monday, the attorneys accused the Paulding County deputy of leaving their client with $75,000 worth of medical bills.

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — The attorneys for the man bodyslammed by a Paulding County Sheriff's deputy say they plan to file a civil lawsuit against the county.

During a news conference Monday, the attorneys accused the Paulding County deputy of leaving their client with $75,000 worth of medical bills from fractured bones and a ruptured eardrum.

“Sometimes I feel like a cop is following me. I can’t perform my duty the way I used to,” Dallas resident Tyler Canaris said.

Canaris explained the incident had a lasting psychological and physical toll after he was slammed on the ground by a Paulding County Sheriff's deputy during his arrest on March 4, 2022.

11Alive got ahold of the deputy's dash cam video last week – showing the rough arrest.

In the video, you hear the deputy say, "You match the description of someone trying to break into people's cars."

Canaris responded by saying, "I'm not breaking into anyone's cars."

At this time, 11Alive has decided to not name the deputy because to our knowledge he has not been disciplined and isn't currently charged with a crime.

Canaris’ attorneys said his injuries were extensive on top of the misdemeanor he was charged with for obstruction.

“Tyler suffered a left clavicle fracture and currently has pins in his shoulder that will be with him for the rest of his life,” Attorney Sean Williams said.

Williams said Tyler’s right hand and skull were also fractured. He ruptured an eardrum, suffered a concussion, and was diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury. The attorneys allege this same deputy had exhibited aggressive behavior in other cases.

“Once reviewing his file, we recognize that the deputy... can be unnecessary, overly aggressive and handling situations,” Williams said.

"The county, we believe, has known or should’ve known that this is the kind of officer who does not have the right disposition, the right temperament to be on patrol," Attorney Sam Starks added.



11Alive reached out to the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office to ask about the allegations. However, the office would not release the deputy's personnel file saying it's not subject to public record.

In the meantime, Canaris' attorneys said the deputy and his supervisors need to be held accountable.

