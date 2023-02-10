Man who pulled trigger in Rockmart triple homicide given 3 life sentences: Paulding DA

A Paulding County jury found Justin Sims guilty of murdering Clinton Aiola, Cody Fuller and Devaunte Ramsay in an attempted home robbery.

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — One man was given three life sentences after he was found guilty of murdering three people at a Rockmart home back in March 2022, according to the Paulding County District Attorney's Office.

A Paulding County jury found Justin Sims guilty of murdering Clinton Aiola, Cody Fuller and Devaunte Ramsay in an attempted home robbery, which happened off Chesapeake Way in Rockmart.

Sims and another man, Carlos Favors-Battle, entered the home armed with guns. The pair tried to rob the three men before shooting them, according to a Facebook post from the Paulding County DA.

One victim died at the house, while another died a few hours later at a hospital. The last victim died several days later from his injuries.

Investigators believe Sims was the man who pulled the trigger. He was arrested after Favors-Battle was taken into custody. Sims was sentenced to three consecutive life sentences plus an additional 10 years for the firearm offense, the social media post said.

Sims will serve his life sentences without the possibility of parole. As for Favors-Battle, he pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to three life sentences. The Paulding County DA did not say if he would be eligible for parole.

Chief Assistant District Attorney Theresa Schiefer, who prosecuted the case, commented on the case following the jury's decision to convict Sims.