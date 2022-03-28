Deputies investigating man struck by train, Hall County Sheriff's Office says

Investigators were called to the tracks around 8:30 p.m.

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Hall County deputies are investigating the death of a man who appeared to be struck by a train, according to the sheriff's office.

The man was killed Monday near Atlanta Highway and Memorial Park Drive around 8:30 p.m., investigators said. The Hall County Sheriff's Office asked drivers to avoid the area.

Authorities were investigating the incident as of 10 p.m. in Gainesville. Deputies did not offer any other information.