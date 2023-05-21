Man critically injured after being struck by vehicle along DeKalb County road, police say

The driver who hit the man stayed at the scene, according to police.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is critically injured after he was hit by a vehicle along a busy DeKalb County road Saturday night, police said.

Just after 9:45 p.m., officers responded to the area of Covington Highway and Panola Road in reference to a person struck by a vehicle. When they got there, they found the man who they described as "critically injured" in the road.

He was rushed to a local hospital by EMS with life-threatening injuries, according to DeKalb Police Lt. Shane Smith.

The driver who hit the man stayed at the scene, police said. Investigators have begun their investigation, but the circumstances of how the man was hit by the driver are not yet known.

It is still not known if any charges could possibly be pending.