This Marietta landmark has been clucking for 60 years

MARIETTA, Ga. — Sunday the Marietta community saluted a unique piece of history.

"The Big Chicken" has towered over the intersection of Cobb Parkway and Roswell well for decades. And this weekend, the makeshift landmark celebrated 60 years.

Sunday afternoon, the iconic KFC location honored the artifact.

The 56-foot-tall rooster has a moving beak and eyes to match. It has welcomed fried chicken lovers to the location since 1963.

But the celebration wasn't all about the chicken.

Its architect, Hubert Puckett, was also honored. He's turning 90!

"I'm very surprised it became such a big landmark," he said.

At the time when it was designed and sold in 1963, he didn't realize that it would have such a meaningful future.

"We had no idea it would become famous and a landmark," he said.

Now 60 years later, he's celebrating alongside one of his greatest works, while ringing in another year of life.