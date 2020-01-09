Child on bike struck by vehicle dies from injuries

Police have not identified the victim or suggested if the driver will face any charges in the deadly crash

MARIETTA, Ga. — 11Alive has learned that a juvenile who was riding his bicycle in Marietta has died.

Police confirmed the death on Monday, days after the accident which happened Aug. 26 in the area of North Marietta Parkway and the I-75 northbound ramps.

The initial investigation suggests that, around 4:20 p.m. that day, a Nissan Maxima was heading east on North Marietta Parkway when it struck the bicyclist.

Police have declined to name the person on the bicycle but confirmed he was a juvenile and that he was taken to Wellstar Kennestone for treatment. However, he didn't survive his injuries. It's not yet clear if the driver of the other vehicle will face any charges.