Mattie's Call issued for man not seen in over a week

William Fonda was reported missing on Monday but apparently hasn't been seen since Aug. 22.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — It's been nine days since anyone has reported seeing 35-year-old William Fonda. Now, Clayton County Police are getting involved in hopes that he is found safe.

Police said on Monday around 7 p.m. that they were informed about the disappearance of Fonda. However, the person who reported that he was missing said he hadn't been seen since noon on Aug. 22 in the area of 5930 Highway 85.

At that time, police were told he was walking toward Garden Walk Boulevard.

Several days later, police trying to figure out where he's gone and they're concerned for his safety. They've since called for a statewide Mattie's Call which is typically reserved for the elderly or those with conditions that may place them in danger. Police said Fonda has been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

At the time he was previously seen, Fonda was said to be wearing a gray T-shirt, blue jeans, and gray shoes. He has blonde hair and blue eyes, police said, and is about 5 feet 10 inches tall and 140 pounds.