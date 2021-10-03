Editor for African American community newspaper Atlanta Voice dies at 36

Marshall A. Latimore joined the largest audited African American community newspaper in Georgia in 2017.

ATLANTA — A beloved leader at the Atlanta Voice newspaper has died. He was just 36.

Marshall A. Latimore was the Executive Editor and Chief Content Officer of the largest audited African American community newspaper in Georgia. He died suddenly on Tuesday night, the publisher, Janis Ware, confirmed to 11Alive.

"Marshall stood in the epicenter of this Atlanta treasure as we have transformed The Atlanta Voice into a multi-media powerhouse set to grow our legacy for generations to come," Ware said.

She said Latimore's loss is not only to those who knew him, but also the community’s. She added that he was loved and cherished by everyone he met.

"His leadership cannot be replaced but his direction will be followed as our mission continues to be a voice for the voiceless," Ware said.

Latimore previously held positions as a designer with Gannett, the Alabama Media Group, Gatehouse Media and the Houston Defender Media Group. Before joining the Atlanta Voice in 2017, he served as the executive editor of StayOnTheGo Magazine in Nashville.

"His presence will be missed but his voice will continue on in every aspect of our future," Ware said.