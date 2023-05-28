40-year-old man dies after speeding off roadway, striking MARTA concrete pillar, police say

ATLANTA — A man is dead after driving in southwest Atlanta and striking a concrete pillar.
He was the only victim of a single-vehicle wreck Saturday night, according to the Atlanta Police Department.
Officers were called around 11:45 p.m. to investigate the circumstances of the crash by Lee Street and Tucker Avenue. That's where police found a 40-year-old man trapped in a vehicle and, according to officers, he was not breathing. The driver was deemed dead at the crash site.
Initial evidence shows the vehicle left the roadway at a high rate of speed and struck a large concrete pillar that supports MARTA tracks, according to APD.
Officers have not released the name of the driver. Investigators with the accident investigations unit are looking into the circumstances of the crash.