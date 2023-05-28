40-year-old man dies after speeding off roadway, striking MARTA concrete pillar, police say

He was the only victim of a single-vehicle wreck Saturday night, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

ATLANTA — A man is dead after driving in southwest Atlanta and striking a concrete pillar.

Officers were called around 11:45 p.m. to investigate the circumstances of the crash by Lee Street and Tucker Avenue. That's where police found a 40-year-old man trapped in a vehicle and, according to officers, he was not breathing. The driver was deemed dead at the crash site.

Initial evidence shows the vehicle left the roadway at a high rate of speed and struck a large concrete pillar that supports MARTA tracks, according to APD.