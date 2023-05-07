Funeral details for retired Fulton County judge, former Atlanta City Council president

His funeral will be held on Friday, July 28 at the Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church at 11 a.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previous version of this story.

A celebration of life has been planned for the former Atlanta City Council president and retired Fulton County judge Marvin Arrington Sr.

The family of the Atlanta legend will hold a series of events to honor his legacy.

Arrington died peacefully last Wednesday morning at his home surrounded by his loved ones at the age of 82.

His funeral will be held on Friday, July 28 at the Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church at 11 a.m.

It will be followed by an interment at the Greenwood Ceremony and repast at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church.

Arrington lived his life in service to others, according to his family. Back in 1969, he was elected to the city council, which was called the Atlanta Board of Aldermen at the time. He served as the president for 17 years.

Leading up to his funeral, the series of events will begin on Wednesday, July 26 with a memorial service from his Divine Nine fraternity, Kappa Alpha Psi.

Arrington will also lie in the state at the Atlanta City Hall Chambers on Thursday, July 27.

"Even in this time of mourning, we are grateful for his loving dedication as a committed father and grandfather, and for his example of a lifetime of service," family said in their statement when they announced his passing.

Arrington graduated from Emory University Law School and Clark Atlanta University.

He was the youngest Black person to be be elected into Atlanta's city council, according to an archived version of his Fulton County Judge profile. Under his work as the city council president, he introduced legislation to tackle segregation around the metro, contributed a resolution that supported elevating women to high-ranking positions and more, the bio added.

Over the years, he received awards and recognition for his impact on Atlanta.

After the funeral, a screening of a documentary of his life called “Bo Legs: Marvin S. Arrington, Sr. – An Atlanta Story” will be showing at the Lindsay Street Baptist Church on Saturday, July 29 starting at 2 p.m.

11Alive most recently discussed Arrington's legacy during Black History Month, when the documentary about his life and work was released. 11Alive's Cheryl Preheim's spoke Arrington's son and the filmmaker. Click here to watch the full interview.

The family is asking that the community contributes to the Marvin S. Arrington, Sr. Legal Foundation, which will award scholars to students.