WATCH | Atlanta pays tribute to beloved figure Marvin S. Arrington Sr. as lying in state commences on Thursday

The council chamber itself holds special significance, as it was named in honor of Arrington in 2019.

The city of Atlanta gathered to pay tribute to the late Marvin S. Arrington Sr., a revered figure in the community, as he lies in state on Thursday.

Events are scheduled for Thursday, July 27, and Friday, July 28.

Arrington, a former Fulton County Superior Court Judge and longtime Council President, will lie in state inside the Council chamber at Atlanta City Hall from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 27.

Following the lying in state at City Hall, a celebration of life service will be held on Friday, July 28, at 11 a.m. at the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church.

Following the lying in state at City Hall, a celebration of life service will be held on Friday, July 28, at 11 a.m. at the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church.

For those who cannot attend the events in person, the Atlanta City Council is ensuring they can still participate in the proceedings. The services will be broadcast live on the Council's official website and various social media platforms. Additionally, local residents can tune in to Channel 26 to watch the celebrations and pay their respects remotely. 11Alive will stream the service in the player above and below.

The Atlanta City Council, as the chief policy-making body for the city, plays a crucial role in shaping the direction of Atlanta's future. It oversees the enactment of all laws governing the city, approves budgets, and has the final say on many land-use and zoning matters. Major economic development projects for the city also fall under the Council's consideration.

He was the youngest Black person to be elected into Atlanta's city council, according to an archived version of his Fulton County Judge profile. Under his work as the city council president, he introduced legislation to tackle segregation around the metro and contributed a resolution that supported elevating women to high-ranking positions and more, the bio added.

Over the years, he received awards and recognition for his impact on Atlanta.

After the funeral, a screening of a documentary of his life called “Bo Legs: Marvin S. Arrington, Sr. – An Atlanta Story” will be shown at the Lindsay Street Baptist Church on Saturday, July 29, starting at 2 p.m.

11Alive most recently discussed Arrington's legacy during Black History Month, when the documentary about his life and work was released. 11Alive's Cheryl Preheim spoke to Arrington's son and the filmmaker. Click here to watch the full interview.

The family asks that the community contribute to the Marvin S. Arrington, Sr. Legal Foundation, which will award scholars to students.