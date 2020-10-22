Mayor Bottoms hosting virtual emotional wellness summit for women today

ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is hosting the Emotional Wellness Summit for Women online today.
The virtual event starts at noon, and those interested in registering for it can do so here.
It will feature a range of speakers and will be moderated by 11Alive's Morning Rush Anchor Shiba Russell. She'll be speaking with three women about ways to advocate for people of color, the transgender community and new moms.
This is the second part of the mayor's wellness summit, which has a tagline: "Prioritizing Mental Health Through Crisis."
The first part of the summit was held Oct. 10, and those who want to re-watch it can do so on YouTube.