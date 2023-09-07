Georgia man in wheelchair killed in hit-and-run, his dog shows up back home with leash ripped in half

​Robert Salter's dog, whose name is Smoke, came back home by himself with the leash ripped in half, the police department added.

MCDONOUGH, Ga. — A man in a wheelchair was on a routine stroll with his dog last Saturday morning when police said he was hit by a driver who took off. Authorities said the man later died from his injuries and they are now looking for the person responsible.

Robert Salter left home with his dog, whose name is Smoke, in the Audubon Estates neighborhood off Willow Lane in McDonough on Sept. 2 around 7 a.m., according to Henry County Police.

Smoke came back home by himself with the leash ripped in half, the police department added.

"Family members knew something was wrong and went outside to discover Mr. Salter had been struck, while in his wheelchair, and left to suffer from injuries that would become fatal," the department said in a social media post.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigator L. Combs at (770) 288-8290, the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at (770) 957-9121, or text tips, photos, and videos to (770) 220-7009.