Student charged with rape after incident involving 15-year-old girl

Cobb County Police said the 16-year-old boy is charged with rape in connection to an incident involving a 15-year-old girl at McEachern High School.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Powder Springs high school student is now charged with rape after an incident involving another teen last week.

According to a spokesperson with the Cobb County Police Department, the department's Special Victims Unit arrested a 16-year-old and charged him with rape in connection to an incident involving a 15-year-old girl at McEachern High School on Dec. 7.

Police said authorities are not releasing any further information due to the victim being a juvenile and the incident being a rape case.

The high school released a statement regarding the case, claiming McEachern "immediately" reported the incident to crimes against children and local authorities once school officials were alerted.

School leaders said the student involved is no longer enrolled at the school. Right now, the high school is also not providing details in the case due to federal privacy laws.

McEachern High School officials said student safety is always "top priority" and they are encouraging parents, students, and staff members to report concerns to the school's safety alert tip line, which is accessible online.

Here is the full statement from McEachern High School: