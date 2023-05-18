Midtown Atlanta shooting victims who were injured now out of Grady Hospital, officials say

The four victims were shot at the Northside Midtown Medical facility on May 3.

ATLANTA — Officials with Grady Memorial Hospital confirmed that all four injured victims who were involved in the Midtown Atlanta shooting have been released from the hospital.

Doctors said that after the first two were discharged just days after the shooting, the third victim was released last Thursday and the fourth on Monday.

The four victims were injured by the alleged shooter, Deion Patterson, who had an appointment at the Midtown Medical facility on May 3. Another woman, CDC employee Amy St. Pierre, lost her life in the shooting.

11Alive learned more about those survivors, including Jazzmin Daniel.

Daniel started a verified fundraiser, describing how she was shot last week while working at the front desk of Northside Medical Midtown, to support her one-year-old.

The 25-year-old added that she was on her way to lunch when Patterson walked in and allegedly shot her in the chest and abdomen.

Alesha Hollinger is another survivor. Her verified fundraiser shows she's a mother of three, who was in the doctor's office waiting room, doing her job, when she was shot in the face.

Cait Powell has been grieving for her dear friend, St. Pierre.

"Amy was an amazing person," Powell said. "She also was an activist so she would’ve been here next to us today."

A funeral was held in her honor Friday.

Authorities are still investigating the motive of the shooting. Patterson was denied bond in court. His next court date has not yet been set.