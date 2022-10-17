Large fire breaks out in Midtown Atlanta

This is a developing story.

ATLANTA — Firefighters are working to extinguish a large fire in Midtown Atlanta Monday night.

11Alive has a crew at the scene at 12th Street NE and Peachtree Walk NE. The location is near the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta.

Heavy flames and smoke can be seen coming from what appears to be an apartment complex, surrounded by several other buildings.

Officials have not yet said if there are any injuries.

At 9:30 p.m., Georgia Power reported 5,041 people without power in the area. The power company said it was asked by the fire department to de-energize lines in order to fight the fire safely. An hour later, Georgia Power said it re-routed power to customers.

