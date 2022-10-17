Investigation launches law enforcement presence in Spalding County

Details on what prompted the investigation have not been released.

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — There's heavy law enforcement presence in a Spalding County neighborhood Monday evening.

The Spalding County Sheriff's Office put out an alert telling residents there's an ongoing investigation near E. McIntosh and N. 2nd Street.

Details on what prompted the investigation have not been released.

An 11Alive viewer snapped a photo show crime scene tape in the neighborhood with a portion of the street blocked off.