Teen selling water hit by car in Midtown

Police said the driver is cooperating with their investigation.

ATLANTA — Police say a teen is OK but receiving treatment at an area hospital after he was hit by a vehicle in Midtown on Monday afternoon.

According to Atlanta Police spokesperson Anthony Grant, the accident happened around 5:30 p.m. in the area of Spring and 17th streets. When police arrived, they found a 15-year-old with injuries.

Based on their preliminary investigation, police said the teen was struck while selling water in the roadway. After the accident, he was described by police as "alert, conscious and breathing" and taken to Egleston Hospital for treatment. Police said he complained of leg and face pain at the scene.