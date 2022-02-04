Amber Alert issued for missing Haralson County 5-year-old

Authorities said he was last seen around 6 a.m.

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are looking for a missing 5-year-old out of Haralson County Friday morning.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, an Amber Alert was sent out on behalf of the Haralson County Sheriff's Office saying 5-year-old Brayden Dobbs was last seen around 6 a.m.

The GBI tweeted about the case saying police believe the boy is traveling with a woman named Anitritte Boyd Dobbs. However, the GBI has not specified their relationship to each other.

Anitritte and Brayden were last seen traveling in a black Dodge Charger. The GBI also said they may also be traveling in a Chevy Tahoe with license plate RIL7846. If anyone sees them or knows of their whereabouts, the GBI advises to call 911.