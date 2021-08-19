Police search for missing boy in DeKalb County

Antonio Parks Jr. has not been seen since Wednesday.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police in DeKalb County say they're searching for a missing 13-year-old boy who was last seen on Wednesday.

The DeKalb County Police Department tweeted Thursday morning asking for help finding Antonio Parks Jr., whom they said was reported as a runaway.

According to the department, Antonio was last seen near 3475 Boring Rd. in Decatur.

The boy is described as 5-foot-6, weighing 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last wearing green shorts.

Anyone who sees Antonio or who might know where he may be is asked to call 911 or the DeKalb County Police Department SVU at 770-724-7710.