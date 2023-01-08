FOUND | 78-year-old man with dementia found safe

ATLANTA — Update: The man was found safe, in good health and has returned to his family.
Atlanta Police are asking for the public's help in finding a 78-year-old northwest Atlanta man with dementia.
A Mattie's Call alert states that the man was last seen on Dalvigney St. in northwest Atlanta's Bankhead neighborhood, police said.
He is 6-feet 4-inches tall, weighs 350 pounds and was last seen wearing a gray-blue long-sleeved shirt and gray and dark blue sweatpants with a picture of a Chuckie Doll on the right pants leg, APD said.
If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, they are asked to call 911 or Atlanta Police Homicide Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.