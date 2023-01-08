FOUND | 78-year-old man with dementia found safe

A Mattie's Call alert states that Willie Hill was last seen at 717 Dalvigney St. in northwest Atlanta's Bankhead neighborhood, police said.

ATLANTA — Update: The man was found safe, in good health and has returned to his family.

Atlanta Police are asking for the public's help in finding a 78-year-old northwest Atlanta man with dementia.

He is 6-feet 4-inches tall, weighs 350 pounds and was last seen wearing a gray-blue long-sleeved shirt and gray and dark blue sweatpants with a picture of a Chuckie Doll on the right pants leg, APD said.