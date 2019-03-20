NEWNAN, Ga. -- Police said a body found in the woods near a post office in Newnan has been identified as a teenager who went missing in January.

Newnan Police found the body on the afternoon of March 13 near the U.S. Post office on Postal Parkway.

On Monday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said, through DNA testing, it determined that the body was Jacorey Harris.

Jacorey Reginald Harris

Newnan Police Department

Harris, 19, was reported missing by his family on January 21. He left the family home that morning. The last time he was seen was at a restaurant that night, police said.

The investigation into the death is ongoing. Anyone with information on Harris' whereabouts between January 21 through March 13 is asked to call police at 77-253-2355.

