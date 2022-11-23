Two young girls missing in DeKalb County

LITHONIA, Ga. — Two sisters in DeKalb County have gone missing, according to their police department.
The department said that 13-year-old Deaiyka and 11-year-old Reginae were last seen getting into a car near Evans Mill Raod on November 21. There was no last name provided for the two or a description of their clothing.
Police did not provide any information on the car the girls got into. DeKalb Police did release a photo of both of the girls and said if they are seen to call SUV at 770-724-7710.