Missing In Georgia

Two young girls missing in DeKalb County

Police said that Deaniyka and Reginae were last seen getting in a car near Evans Mill Road on Monday.

LITHONIA, Ga. — Two sisters in DeKalb County have gone missing, according to their police department. 

The department said that 13-year-old Deaiyka and 11-year-old Reginae were last seen getting into a car near Evans Mill Raod on November 21. There was no last name provided for the two or a description of their clothing. 

Police did not provide any information on the car the girls got into. DeKalb Police did release a photo of both of the girls and said if they are seen to call SUV at 770-724-7710. 

Credit: DeKalb County Police Department

   

