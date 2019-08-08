MARIETTA, Ga. — The Cobb County Police Department is investigating missing elderly person and a Mattie's Call has been issued.

Earl Will Burney was last seen at his home on Worley Drive in Marietta on August 7 at 10 p.m. The 75-year-old has gray hair and brown eyes. He is known to frequent businesses on Canton Road near Blackwell Road in Marietta.

Burney has been diagnosed with dementia.

Please contact 911 if Burney is located or the Crimes Against Persons Unit at (770) 499-3945.

Earl Will Burney

Cobb County Police Department

