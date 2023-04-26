Missing mother last seen Saturday night at Gwinnett County home, police say

Luce Farah Le was last seen April 22 at her home off Edge Hill Drive in unincorporated Snellville, police said.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police need help finding a missing mother.

Luce Farah Le was last seen Saturday, April 22 at her home off Edge Hill Drive in unincorporated Snellville, according to a Twitter post from the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Her daughter saw her before bed at around 9:30 p.m., but didn’t see her the next day. At around 10 a.m., she realized her mother wasn’t home, but her keys, cellphone and car were still there, the post said.

Le’s coat was also found by the mailbox, police said.

Two days later, her ex-husband reported her missing. Le is 5-feet 2-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown eyes, black hair and double piercings in each ear, the post added.

Detectives have "exhausted all leads in the case” and are asking anyone with information about Le’s whereabouts to come forward.