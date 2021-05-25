Gwinnett Police need help finding 70-year-old missing woman with underlying medical conditions

She is 5-feet 4-inches tall and weighs 115 pounds, has dark brown hair, black eyes and wears reading glasses, officials said.

LILBURN, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Police Department said it needs the public's help in finding a missing 70-year-old woman with several underlying medical conditions on Tuesday.

Officials said Soon Nam was last seen Sunday, May 16 at her home at the 900-block of Dickens Road in Lilburn.

According to the police department, her husband contacted them when she did not return home.

She is 5-feet 4-inches tall and weighs 115 pounds, has dark brown hair, black eyes and wears reading glasses, officials said.

The police department said Nam has high blood pressure, cholesterol and diabetes.