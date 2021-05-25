Gwinnett Police need help finding 70-year-old missing woman with underlying medical conditions

LILBURN, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Police Department said it needs the public's help in finding a missing 70-year-old woman with several underlying medical conditions on Tuesday.
Officials said Soon Nam was last seen Sunday, May 16 at her home at the 900-block of Dickens Road in Lilburn.
According to the police department, her husband contacted them when she did not return home.
She is 5-feet 4-inches tall and weighs 115 pounds, has dark brown hair, black eyes and wears reading glasses, officials said.
The police department said Nam has high blood pressure, cholesterol and diabetes.
If anyone sees Soon Nam or has any information, contact GCPD investigators at 770-513- 5300. You can also call anonymously at Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online here.