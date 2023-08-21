Search underway for missing 37-year-old woman, authorities say

Tiffany Leigh Kelley was last seen on Aug. 12.

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — It’s been over a week since family and friends last saw a 37-year-old Gainesville woman. Now, Hall County authorities are asking the public’s help in finding her.

Tiffany Leigh Kelley was last spotted on Aug. 12. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said family members previously saw her that morning at her home along Sequoia Road in the Cool Springs area.

Before her disappearance, Kelley was wearing cut-off jeans with a black tank top. She’s described as having brown hair and brown eyes, weighs around 110 pounds and stands at 5 feet and 3 inches tall. Deputies note that she also has a puzzle piece tattoo on her left arm.

Anyone with information about Kelley’s whereabouts is asked to call 770-718-5534.

HCSO investigators are trying to locate Tiffany Leigh Kelley, 37, of Gainesville, missing since Sat., Aug. 12. Contact Inv. Wood at (770) 718-5534 to provide info. on whereabouts. pic.twitter.com/1Ja6ITt9FV — Hall County Sheriff (@HallCountySO) August 21, 2023

