Lumpkin County police searching for missing man, truck found at local church

Tony Cates was on the phone with his coworker before he went missing Monday morning.

LUMPKIN COUNTY, Ga. — The Lumpkin County Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate 50-year-old Tony Lamar Cates, whose truck was left behind.

According to authorities, Cates was on the phone with his coworker before he went missing Monday, May 10. They said nothing was out of the ordinary and he appeared to be in good shape.

Later Monday morning at around 5:30 a.m., a truck he normally drives was found at Mill Creek Baptist Church, off Mill Creek Road, the department said.

Police noted he was last seen on Sunday, May 9 with a beard.

Officials did not release any further information about Cates, including his height or weight.