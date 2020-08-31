74-year-old woman with dementia missing from her home in Pickens Co.

A Mattie's Call has been issued.

PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — A 74-year-old woman who suffers from dementia is missing from Pickens County. The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office issued a Mattie’s Call for Gloria Riveria-O'Ferrall. She was last seen in the 600 block of Monument Fall’s Road on August 30 at around 3:00 PM.

Her family told police her medical conditions have led to her wandering from her residence in the past.

Police describe her as being 5’1, 160 lbs with blue eyes and brown hair. She’s a white woman and was last seen wearing black pants with a blue, white and navy striped long sleeve turtleneck., according to authorities.

Riveria-O'Ferrall may be traveling on foot.