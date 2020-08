Morris McDonald was last heard from on Saturday, Aug. 29 at around 10 p.m. off Auburn Pointe Drive.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police need your help locating a 76-year-old Black man who they believe suffers from Alzheimer's.

McDonald is 5-foot-5 and 164 pounds with brown hair and a bald head. A description of the clothing he may be wearing is not known, but police believe he may be on foot.