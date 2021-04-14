x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Missing In Georgia

Mattie's Call issued for missing 16-year-old from Jonesboro

Leah Carbonneau, 16, was last seen wearing a long-sleeve white shirt, jeans and white sneakers. Police said she could be in the Sandy Springs area.

JONESBORO, Ga. — Clayton County Police are asking for help finding a teen who was last seen in the 1600 block of Hearthstone Court in Jonesboro, Georgia.  

Leah Carbonneau, 16, was reported missing after she got into a silver truck possibly going somewhere in Sandy Springs, Georgia.

Carbonneau is approximately 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 165 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair, Clayton Police said. 

She was last seen wearing a long-sleeve white shirt, jeans and white sneakers, according to a release. 

Clayton County Police said she has bipolar disorder and depression, and a Mattie's Call has been issued.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3747.

Related Articles