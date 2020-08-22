Missing woman in Newnan

The department says that Melony Carol Ingram hasn't had any contact with family or friends since she left her car parked at Newnan Court Square.

NEWNAN, Ga. — Police in Newnan say they're looking for a missing woman who was last seen on Friday evening.

The department says that Melony Carol Ingram hasn't had any contact with family or friends since she left her car parked at Newnan Court Square around 5 p.m. on Friday.

She was last seen wearing all black, black hoes with a light color sole, a light color face covering and a multi-color bag and umbrella. She is 61 years old.

They're asking anyone who has seen her or who might have information about where she is to contact Newnan Police at 770-254-2355.