Mattie's Call issued for 69-year-old Morrow man with Alzheimer's

Miguel Cruz-Fernandez was last seen Thursday around 9 a.m.

MORROW, Ga. — Morrow Police have issued a Mattie's Call on Friday for a missing 69-year-old man with Alzheimer's.

Officers said Miguel Cruz-Fernandez was last seen at his home along Oxford Drive Thursday around 9 a.m.

Cruz-Fernandez has been missing for at least 24 hours, according to the alert.

Officers said he's a bald, Cuban man that stands 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs between 150 and 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing khaki pants and a burgundy sweatshirt with Florida written across on the front.