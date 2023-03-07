Teen boy missing from DeKalb County home, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police need help finding a missing 13-year-old.
Jahmad was last seen Monday leaving his home on the 6000 block of Lake Valley Point in Lithonia, according to a Facebook post from DeKalb County Police.
Police said he is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds.
Jahmad has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen was wearing all black clothing when he left his home, the post said.
Officials asked anyone who has seen him to call the DeKalb County Police Department at 770-724-7710.
