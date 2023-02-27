Mattie's called issued for missing teen boy with traumatic brain injury

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police need the public's help to find 15-year-old Jace Thomas who has a traumatic brain injury.
Officers responded to a home on Bogota Way in Jonesboro where they learned Thomas has been missing since Friday, Feb. 24.
Thomas was last spotted wearing blue jeans and a black sweater, officials said. He has black hair and brown eyes, police said.
Thomas stands at 5 feet 9 inches and weighs 134 pounds.
Anyone with information on the 15-year-old boy's whereabouts is asked to call the department at 770-477-3550 or call 911.
