Family, friends continue to search for missing 24-year-old woman after she disappeared 3 weeks ago

Allahnia's mother, Jannette Jackson, was in Piedmont Park to bring attention to her daughter's case.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — For 21 days, Jannette Jackson has searched for her 24-year-old daughter, Allahnia Lenoir. The young woman was last seen walking into an apartment complex along the1600 block of Peachtree Street in northeast Atlanta on July 30. Her family said she was there with a friend to see two other people but never returned.

"As a mother, that's something that I want to make sure I'm doing the right thing to bring my daughter back home," Jannette Jackson said.

Jackson was in Piedmont Park Saturday with friends and family to hand out fliers. She hopes the increased attention will help someone come forward with information about her daughter.

"I wanted to come out because the community this is a nearby community where young people come. They come to anything that's going on," she said.

Jackson has turned to public events recently, after initially searching around the complex where Allahnia was last seen. She said the last time she was with Allahnia was when she left their home in Douglasville.

Last week, the family hired a private investigator to help with the search. It's their latest effort to help find her, including starting an Instagram page and handing out fliers.

Jackson said she's worried about the outcome and she's expanded her mission to make sure no other family goes through what she's experiencing.

STILL SEARCHING - Jannette Jackson is in Piedmont Park today searching for her missing daughter Allahnia Lenoir. Allahnia has been missing for weeks and Jannette is hoping to find answers that will help bring her daughter home. @11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/DUhzrFJwG7 — Karys Belger (@KarysBelger) August 20, 2022

Allahnia stands at 5 feet and 4 inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds, according to police. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue shorts and cream-colored shoes.