Clayton County Police looking for missing teenager

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police need help searching for a missing 17-year-old.
They posted a photo of Sophie Bryant on Facebook Saturday morning. They said they responded to the 5000 block of Thurgood Ct. in reference to a missing person.
Officers learned that was the last pace Bryant was seen.
The teen has black hair and brown eyes. Bryant stands at 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 106 pounds. Bryant was last seen in a black hoodie and gray sweatpants.
Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.
News happens fast. Download our 11Alive News app for all the latest breaking updates, and sign up for our Speed Feed newsletter to get a rundown of the latest headlines across north Georgia.