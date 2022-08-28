Clayton County Police looking for missing teenager

Clayton County Police need help finding Sophie Bryant.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police need help searching for a missing 17-year-old.

They posted a photo of Sophie Bryant on Facebook Saturday morning. They said they responded to the 5000 block of Thurgood Ct. in reference to a missing person.

Officers learned that was the last pace Bryant was seen.

The teen has black hair and brown eyes. Bryant stands at 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 106 pounds. Bryant was last seen in a black hoodie and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.

