Metro Atlanta teen with mental illness and without medicine reported missing, police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing teenager struggling with a mental illness.

According to police, 18-year-old Jeremiah Mateen was last seen walking away from his home on Thornhedge Drive in Riverdale around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Mateen, police say, was recently diagnosed with schizophrenia and does not have his medication with him.

He stands 5-foot-6 and weighs about 130 pounds, police said. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and grey shorts.