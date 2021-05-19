x
Metro Atlanta teen with mental illness and without medicine reported missing, police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing teenager struggling with a mental illness. 

According to police, 18-year-old Jeremiah Mateen was last seen walking away from his home on Thornhedge Drive in Riverdale around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Mateen, police say, was recently diagnosed with schizophrenia and does not have his medication with him. 

He stands 5-foot-6 and weighs about 130 pounds, police said. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and grey shorts. 

Anyone with information on Mateen's whereabouts is asked to call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3747. 

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

