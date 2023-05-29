11-year-old girl missing in Coweta County

The sheriff's office issued the alert on Memorial Day.

ATLANTA — A young girl is missing in Coweta County, according to sheriff's deputies.

The office issued an alert about 11-year-old Makayla Vaughn Monday. She was last seen in the Grantville area on Memorial Day wearing a black hoodie and skinny jeans.

She stands at 4 feet 10 inches tall and weighs around 65 pounds. She has red hair with pink highlights.

Anyone with information about Vaughn's whereabouts is asked to contact the Coweta County Sheriff's Office or call 911.