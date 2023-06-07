She's a student with perfect attendance, missing for two weeks since not coming home from school (UPDATE)

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE: Gwinnett Police said on Friday morning, June 16, that the 14-year-old girl was found safe.
Original story below. 11Alive has removed her photos and references to her name out of respect for her privacy.
A 14-year-old Gwinnett County girl who didn't come home from school on May 24 has now been missing for two weeks, under what police describe as "circumstances outside her normal behavior."
She is a student with perfect attendance, but was last seen leaving Parkview High School at about 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 24.
Gwinnett Police are now releasing new photos of her, including a security camera picture from as she was leaving school.
The department believes she may be endangered.
"She was last seen walking toward the student parking lot after taking an exam. (Her)cell phone was turned off a few hours later. She has had no activity on social media. She does not have access to money or a car. These circumstances are outside her normal behavior, as she has perfect attendance in school," GCPD said in a release.
She is described as standing 5-foot-3 and weighing 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. When she left school on May 24, she was wearing a white shirt, brown tights and white and brown shoes.
GCPD said: "Detectives are actively following up on all leads, and if anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information in this case."