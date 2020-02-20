LAGRANGE, Ga. — Authorities in west Georgia are searching for a teen girl who hasn't had contact with her family since Feb. 12.

The LaGrange Police Department said on Wednesday that 16-year-old Elaysia Pink left home with a "white and brown dog" and rolling travel luggage described as burgundy with pink spirals.

Pink is about 5 feet 1 inch tall and 90 pounds. Authorities don't know what she was wearing when she disappeared. Police are now hoping someone can help bring her home safely.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Noles at 706-883-2695. Those who have information and wish to remain anonymous can also contact the Troup County Crimestoppers at 706-812-1000. Tipsters with emergency information can call 911.

Elaysia Pink

LaGrange Police Department

MORE HEADLINES

Suspects in Alexis Crawford murder case waive arraignment, plead not guilty

Police said they left their mother sitting in her own feces for 2 weeks before she died. Now, they face felony charges

Police: Shooting reported in parking lot at Lenox Square