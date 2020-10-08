Mattie's Call issued for missing disabled man in Hall County

Kiwanda Freeman hasn't been seen since Saturday night at 10 p.m. near his home on Vineyard Way.

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Police in Gainesville are asking for help finding a missing disabled man not seen since late Saturday night.

Gainesville Police said that 45-year-old Kiwanda Freeman was last seen in the 1500 block of Vineyard Way near his home around 10 p.m. Police said they are not sure what he was last wearing.

He is described as being about 5 feet 9 inches tall and 236 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He may be traveling on foot according to police.

The department has issued a Mattie's Call as they continue to search for leads. The special statewide alert is reserved for the elderly and those with conditions that may place them in danger.